Dr Noor Hisham perplexed with heavy traffic in Klang Valley, reminds public to stay at home

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Seeing many vehicles on several major roads in the Klang Valley today has alarmed Health Director General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Wondering where everyone was heading to when the government raised alarms over the rising number of Covid-19 cases, Dr Noor Hisham sent a chilling reminder to all travellers that the health system is at its brink.

“Where are you all going?” Dr Noor Hisham asked in a Facebook posting.

“Large movements are still visible despite the ban on interstate and intra-district travel. Spreading the disease from one place to another does not help us in our fight to curb the pandemic from spreading.

“Stay at home and go out only for important matters. Help us save our healthcare system that will crumble if we do not control the spread of Covid-19,” he said in his Facebook postings.

Along with the statement he shared several pictures of long queues of vehicles near the KL-Karak highway from the Gombak toll plaza, PLUS southbound highway from the Sg Besi highway tollgate and several tweets from the Malaysian Highway Authority twitter handle alerting the public to the heavy traffic on these two highways.

Dr Noor Hisham warned the public that if the health care workers fall, the public and their family members will not get the best care they need.

“Worse still, if there are no more beds in the hospitals for you. What’ll happen if you’re critically ill but all beds in the ICU are occupied.

“The frontliners are tired but we still persevere to save your lives,” he said.

Malaysia will enter a full lockdown from June 1 until June 14 following a severe spike in cases this month.