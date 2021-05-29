Dr Noor Hisham expresses alarm over spike in interstate clusters, Raya sub-clusters

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference reporting the daily update on the country’s Covid-19 situation at the Ministry of Health, May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah expressed grave concern today about the increase in interstate Covid-19 clusters and those traced back to Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

The Health director-general revealed there have been 51 Covid-19 clusters caused by interstate travellers reported since December 7, 2020, contributing a total of 6,468 positive cases.

This year, between April 1 and May 28, Dr Noor Hisham said there were 20 clusters caused by interstate travellers infecting a total of 1,420 people.

He said these clusters involved index cases spreading Covid-19 after attending gatherings such as Hari Raya celebrations, family visits, weddings, funerals, or some who travelled to attend courses or lectures out of state.

More recently, he revealed there to be 26 Hari Raya sub-clusters detected from May 13 to May 28 alone.

“A total of 4,047 people have been screened where 1,019 cases were identified as positive with is a 25.1 per cent positivity rate.

“From this total of 1,019 cases, two deaths have already been reported to date, with one person currently treated in the Intensive Care Unit,” he said in his daily Covid-19 statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham revealed that Sabah reported the most Hari Raya sub-clusters with seven, followed by Kelantan with five new clusters, while two of such clusters were found each in Johor, Melaka, Pahang, Selangor and Labuan.

He reminded all Malaysians to take heed from the current situation and warned against repeating such behaviour during the upcoming Kaamatan and Hari Gawai celebrations usually celebrated in the Borneo states.

“The same goes for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations which normally extends for up to a month. The community is reminded that the interstate travel ban is still in force.

“So is the ban for visiting during festivities. The increase in festival sub-clusters must be taken as a lesson for it not to repeat,” he wrote.

Dr Noor Hisham said that considering the country will go into a “total lockdown” beginning Tuesday, interstate travelling, gatherings, or festive visits should not be taking place at any point in time.

“Now is the time for us all to act together to bring down the case numbers and daily death counts.

“Love yourself and our families, and protect the elderly in our hometowns or longhouses by not bringing back the virus that causes Covid-19, for the sake of having more meaningful festive celebrations in the years to come,” he added.

Malaysia today reported 9,020 new Covid-19 infections and 98 deaths, the highest reported daily numbers for both categories to date.