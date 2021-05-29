After police confirm Perasing incident, minister Kharuddin denies arrest and affair rumours

Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali is pictured during a Civil Defence Force event at Hotel Paya Bunga in Kuala Terengganu August 19, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali rejected claims he had been detained at a police roadblock in Terengganu last week and that he had been with a female celebrity at the time.

On Facebook, the minister claimed the rumours were being spread to smear him.

“All sensationalised stories purporting there was an arrest at a roadblock in Perasing and gossip regarding an affair with a female celebrity are false and maliciously meant to harm my reputation,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Khairuddin then threatened legal action against any parties who continue to spread the rumours.

Earlier, Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Roslee Chik confirmed that the minister had been stopped at a roadblock in Perasing that is within the Kemaman district of Terengganu.

According to Sinar Harian, Roslee said investigations into the incident as well as allegations online concerning the Kuala Nerus MP were ongoing.

“He was checked while passing a police roadblock on May 16 and the Classified Crime Investigation Unit from Bukit Aman is carrying out this investigation,” Roslee was quoted as saying.

However, he did not disclose the subject or subjects of the investigations.