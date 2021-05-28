US-Malaysia trade group praises Putrajaya for keeping economy open despite rising Covid-19 cases

Amcham CEO Siobhan Das thanked Miti for its efforts to keep the manufacturing sector open as Malaysia was a vital link in the global supply chain. — Picture from amcham.com.my

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The American Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) has lauded the government for letting economic and manufacturing activities continue within the movement control order (MCO) and despite views that these were contributing to the country’s worsening Covid-19 situation.

Amcham chief executive officer Siobhan Das thanked the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) for its efforts to keep the manufacturing sector open as Malaysia was a vital link in the global supply chain.

“We reinforce Miti’s effort to maintain economic viability by ensuring all local manufacturing sectors and related services remain open while being completely mindful of the lives at stake and the sacrifices being made on the medical frontline.

“We fully support all our local suppliers that in turn provide Amcham member companies the ability to use Malaysia as a base of operations,” she said in a statement here today.

Das said that Malaysia was an integral part of the global value chain.

“Whether supporting a client abroad directly or through a multinational on the ground, Malaysian companies and workers are an important part of the global economy and are the lifeblood for many, both locally and to the global economy.

“It is an economic imperative for the country to maintain these positions, as the cascading impact reaches deep into and across Malaysia’s domestic economy,” she said.

She denied that the spike in cases could be attributed to the manufacturing sector, given the aggressive testing taken on by the manufacturing sector when there was no similar community testing.

“Work-related testing is catching asymptomatic cases early, providing a level of curtailment of transmission on-site or back in the community. Any suggestion of a lockdown will end this and drive transmission even further into the community where it is harder to identify and contain,” she said.