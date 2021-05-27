Write in to Pharmaniaga to get Sinovac directly, Guan Eng advises Penang

Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng said many state governments still want to purchase the vaccines due to the slow and difficult process by their citizens in obtaining appointments for vaccinations. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng today suggested the Penang government officially write to local pharmaceutical corporation Pharmaniaga Berhad to directly purchase the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines while stocks are still available.

He said many state governments still want to purchase the vaccines due to the slow and difficult process by their citizens in obtaining appointments for vaccinations.

“Although Pharmaniaga is confident it can supply around 8.6 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June, the rise in record cases and deaths yesterday has struck fear into the hearts of Malaysians who are desperately searching for vaccines to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Lim said in a statement.

The former Penang chief minister said he held a Zoom meeting with Pharmaniaga group managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope and his team earlier today on the availability of the Sinovac brand vaccines.

“Zulkarnain said that apart from the private sector, there are many states who have requested to purchase the vaccine, including Sarawak, Selangor, Sabah, Perak, Pahang and Johor.

“However, the quantity for sale will be more in July and August when the supply picks up. Details of purchase price and delivery can be discussed directly between Pharmaniaga and the state government,” he said.

Lim said he is suggesting the Penang government officially write to Pharmaniaga, as Zulkarnain had mentioned there may be some vaccines available by the end of June for sale.

“Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has written to the federal government last week and

is awaiting approval to purchase the vaccines either locally or from overseas producers of the vaccines,” he said.

Lim said the Zoom meeting with Pharmaniaga included Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim, Selangor Local Government chairman Ng Sze Han, Damansara MP Tony Pua, Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.