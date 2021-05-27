With termination letter now in hand, Tajuddin says getting the boot as Prasarana chairman ‘not a pressing issue’

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to the members of the press after attending the launch of Taj International College’s TT Hall in Ipoh April 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has confirmed that he has received his termination letter from Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

In a report by The Star, the former Prasarana chairman downplayed his abrupt removal yesterday, saying that it is “not a pressing issue or something to worry about”.

“I have received the letter already. There’s nothing to comment now. It’s not a pressing issue or something to worry about,” he told reporters from The Star.

Malay daily Sinar Harian also confirmed that he had received his termination letter from the finance minister, adding that he plans to give a full statement on his removal from Prasarana in due course.

“I got the letter. I got it this evening. He sent the letter and I accepted it. I want to say Alhamdulillah and thank you to the minister.

“I will make a statement later. To me, this is not a pressing matter,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, the Finance Ministry terminated Tajuddin as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad's non-executive chairman with immediate effect.

The letter was dated May 26 and signed by Tengku Zafrul.

The letter came on the heels of a public campaign calling for the sacking of Tajuddin from the government-linked company after his disastrous handling of a press conference on May 25 to address the previous day’s two-train collision on the LRT Kelana Jaya line at KLCC that injured over 200 passengers, including six in critical condition.

“Please be informed that the Minister of Finance Incorporated has agreed that Datuk Seri’s services as the non-executive chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) is terminated with immediate effect,” Tengku Zafrul said in the letter, thanking Tajuddin for his services rendered.