Over 1,000 Covid-19 patients in Kelantan are children under the age of 12, says state exco

A girl undergoes Covid-19 testing in Ampang May 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BARU, May 27 — A total of 1,078 or 18 per cent of the 5,921 Covid-19 patients with active case status till yesterday in Kelantan are children aged 12 years and below.

State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman, Dr Izani Husin said the majority of the cases involved children in Kota Baru district, with 517 cases, Pasir Mas (132) and Tumpat (120).

“An analysis by the Kelantan State Health Department found that 95 per cent of these children were close contacts to previous Covid-19 positive patients from both clusters and non-clusters,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

Dr Izani said the spread of Covid-19 among children was concerning as the percentage was rather high.

“The public is reminded to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) and not bring children to public areas. We also advise that parents returning home after going out should clean themselves up before touching or interacting with their children,” he added.

On May 25, Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Covid-19 infections among children and babies had raised concern as they were the category with the highest risk of infection after the elderly.

Meanwhile, Dr Izani via his Facebook page, advised Kelantanese to comply with every SOP, stating: “Wear a mask when you go out, when you come back home, wash your hands.”

He also said that Kelantan recorded 754 new cases today, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 24,723 with four new clusters recorded as well.

“The infectivity rate (Rt) in Kelantan rose to 1.10 while the national Rt rose to 1.17. Covid-19 is in the community. Do not go to crowded areas. Continue complying with the SOP for our own good,” he said. — Bernama