Malaysian actress Eina Azman considered high risk by specialists, did not jump queue, says Ipoh hospital director

Datin Paduka Eina Azman was administered the Covid-19 vaccine before many of the country’s senior citizens. — Picture via Instagram

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Actress Datin Paduka Eina Azman is deemed a high-risk individual, which is why she was administered the Covid-19 vaccine before many of the country’s senior citizens.

A statement by Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) Ipoh director Dr Abdul Malek Osman stated that Eina and her husband had their Pre Vaccination Assessment (PVA) done by medical experts who deemed them high risk and clarified that they did not jump the queue.

Dr Abdul Malek said HPRB only administers the vaccine at their vaccination centre and does not provide PVA services and that the hospital had acted based on expert medical advice when the couple came for their appointments on May 25.

“Phase two is for individuals above 60 and those with comorbidity issues as well as high-risk groups.

“The couple qualified for the vaccine based on referrals we obtained from the medical experts who treat them for comorbidity issues. There was no ‘line cutting’ in administering them the vaccine as they were on the list of vaccine recipients on the advice of doctors as they were categorised as high risk.

“The couple received their vaccines on May 25 at HPRB,” he said in the statement.

Eina, whose given name is Ainur Syakina Azman, shared a picture on Instagram yesterday, taken with her husband Datuk Paduka Kaiser Gurmeet Harden, after they got vaccinated at the hospital.

This led to many Malaysians questioning how the 26-year-old actress managed to skip ahead of the elderly and frontliners who many have not received their appointments or are struggling to get one.