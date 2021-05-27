Covid-19: Larger capacity Mitec to operate as vaccination centre starting May 31, replacing Manjalara Community Hall and Titiwangsa Stadium

People queuing up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Stadium Titiwangsa Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (Mitec) will be operating as a vaccination centre (PPV) starting May 31.

Mitec was chosen for its capacity to accommodate large numbers which is also a shift for the vaccination programme being carried out at the Manjalara Community Hall PPV and the Titiwangsa Stadium PPV.

In a statement today, it said the centre, which spans across 30.2 hectares in the KL Metropolis with 51,000 sq m of event space will start admission for senior citizens to assist the government and to ease congestion and overcrowding at current venues.

Prisma Galeri Sdn Bhd (which manages Mitec) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat said it was important for the public and private sectors to come together to help achieve herd immunity and flattening the curve.

“We at Mitec are humbled by this opportunity to play our part and open our doors to this meaningful drive against Covid-19,” he said in the statement.

Trained to operate large scale business events as its core function, Mitec will be providing the operational support whilst the vaccination process is handled by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, its acting chief executive officer Mala Dorasamy said that a team of professional experts from medical to events management will be present to handle the administration of an initial daily dosage of 2,600 for the trial phase.

“This will potentially increase from 5,000 to 8,000 per day. Mitec is also able to cater for individuals who are physically challenged,” she said.

Stressing the adherence to strict standard operating procedures (SOP) for social distancing and crowd control especially with the presence of high-risk category of senior citizens, Mala assured that guidelines were in place and will be communicated throughout the process.

“There would only be one entrance and exit via the South Entrance and only confirmed registrations will be admitted. Due to the safety of everyone, walk-ins will not be permitted with only registered persons with appointments being allowed in one mega station that spans across two multi-function halls,” she added.

For visitors who are physically challenged in terms of mobility, Mitec said it will provide amenities such as buggy pick-ups at the car park, wheelchairs, and special lanes.

Members of the public can visit its website at www.mitec.com.my, www.facebook.com/ Mitec.MY or call 03-6206 0100 for centre information.

Registration for vaccination can be done via the MySejahtera app or logging onto https://www.vaksincovid.gov.my/en/ or calling 1800-888-828 to register. — Bernama