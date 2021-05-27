Bersatu Youth lodges police report against Kota Anggerik assemblyman

Kota Anggerik assemblyman Mohd Najwan Halimi is seen in Shah Alam April 28, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The youth wing of Bersatu, Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) has lodged police reports against the Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi for allegedly insulting the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on Twitter.

Armada Human Resources and Social Development Bureau chief Mohd Firdaus Yusoff said the reports were lodged in several states including Perak and Selangor.

In a statement today, he claimed that Najwan’s tweet was deliberately made to tarnish the image of the Queen and urged the police to immediately investigate the matter.

Najwan had tweeted ‘Qu’ils mangent de la brioche’, which means ‘let them eat cake’, in response to a news report on cupcakes prepared by Tunku Azizah for frontliners, he said.

On Monday, frontliners at the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) and Kuala Lumpur Hospital had the opportunity to taste the cupcakes baked by Her Majesty the Queen as a sign of appreciation for their tireless efforts in curbing the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama