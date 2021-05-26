Malaysia reports 7,478 new Covid-19 cases today, yet another record high

Members of the public queue for Covid-19 swab test at Dewan MBSA Paya Jaras Tengah, Sungai Buloh May 26, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Ministry of Health reported 7,478 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours to reach yet another record high amid concerns over the emergence of new clusters linked to Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

Selangor, which has ramped up testing, continues to account for the highest number of cases at 2,455 as of noon today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Twitter this evening.

The Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur came in second with 760 cases, followed by Sarawak at 640.

The country breached the psychological threshold of half a million cases just last week. The total cumulative cases now stand at 533,367