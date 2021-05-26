Ebit Liew gets nod for humanitarian mission in Palestine

A man walks past Palestinian flags seen on the exterior walls of Masjid Jamek Idris Iskandar Shah in Ipoh on May 18, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The humanitarian mission to provide aid to the Palestinian people planned by celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew’s delegation has been given the travel approval and is subject to the current standard operating procedures (SOP), said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

Kamarudin in a statement today said he received a call from Ebit Lew today informing him about the humanitarian mission which is scheduled to start from today until May 30.

“The humanitarian mission to Egypt is to provide aid to the Palestinians who have been badly affected by the Israeli regime’s attack on Gaza. The activities to be carried out have been planned directly with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Egypt .

“Ustaz Ebit Lew made all the necessary preparations in collaboration with his NGO partners in Egypt,” he said.

He said although the mission was a private initiative, the delegation has been advised to stay in touch and take heed to security orders issued by the Malaysian Embassy in Egypt.

“In addition, all rules, procedures and security measures set by the host country must be complied with. This is especially important to ensure the safety of Ustaz Ebit Lew and his delegation while they are there,” he added.

He also reminded the delegation to adhere to the SOPs in Malaysia on their return.

Kamarudin said in principle, the ministry fully supported the efforts made by Ebit Lew’s delegation and welcomed other NGO partners who are interested to help the Palestinian people, including in raising funds for humanitarian aid.

“If needed, the ministry is also willing to help channel the funds to the authorities in Palestine through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) supervised by the Foreign Ministry.

“I would also like to inform that, apart from helping to facilitate the NGOs’ efforts, the government through the Foreign Ministry will continue to mobilise humanitarian assistance for the devastated population in Gaza,” he added. — Bernama