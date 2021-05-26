Covid-19: Bed occupancy rate at Pasir Gudang quarantine centre reaches 91pc

Army personnel patrol the Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre in Johor Baru, February 10, 2021. The bed occupancy rate at the Covid-19 PKRC at the Pasir Gudang City Council Indoor Stadium has reached 91 per cent. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, May 26 — The bed occupancy rate at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), at the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) Indoor Stadium here, has reached 91 per cent.

The PKRC’s operations room, in a statement said the percentage involved 952 patients from categories one and two, who are asymptomatic and low-risk individuals.

“Another PKRC will be opened to accommodate the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in Johor. The matter will be informed by the state government.

“Patients who are ordered to undergo quarantine at PKRC must follow the time set by the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) to facilitate registration and obey the directives issued from time to time,” according to the statement.

Members of the public can contact the Operations Room at 07-2567279 or 07-256 0149 for further enquiries.

For the record the MBPG Indoor Stadium that has been operating since February 10 this year is the first PKRC in Johor.

As of yesterday, a total of 5,978 Covid-19 patients had received treatment at the PKRC.

Johor has two PKRCs namely at the MBPG Indoor Stadium that is equipped with 1,043 beds and a private centre at DB Complex, in Iskandar Puteri, Nusajaya, which has 395 beds.

The state recorded 664 new positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure of infections to 55,095, with 231 deaths. — Bernama