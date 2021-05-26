Comedian R. Ramasundran dies at 57

Ramasundran was admitted to the hospital at about midnight for a swollen leg and was pronounced dead an hour later. — Facebook screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Comedian and actor R. Ramasundran, 57, who played the role of Rajoo in the Spanar Jaya sitcom, died at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital early this morning.

Malaysian Theatre Association president Sakrani Shamsuddin said he was informed of the sad news by Ramasundran’s wife through a telephone call.

Sakrani said Ramasundran, a retired Civil Defence Force captain and vice-president of the association, was admitted to the hospital’s emergency department at about midnight for a swollen leg.

According to him, Ramasundran, who had a history of heart problems, was pronounced dead about an hour later.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Ramasundran had appeared in several films, including Kerja Kahwin, Sini Ada Hantu, Aku Kaya The Movie, and Cinta 200 Ela. — Bernama