Wesak Day SOP: Only chief monk, 10 committee members allowed to attend ritual

A monk lights oil lamps to mark Wesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya May 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, May 25 — In conjunction with Wesak Day on Wednesday, only the chief monk and 10 committee members will be allowed to attend rituals at houses of worship, the National Unity Ministry (KPN) said.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOP) for Wesak Day approved on May 21, devotees have been excluded from those allowed to attend.

KPN, in a statement yesterday, said only one session is allowed between 6am and 2pm with decorated float processions also not permitted.

“Inter-state and inter-district are also not allowed,” the statement read, adding that ministry officers will be monitoring the events for SOP compliance. — Bernama



