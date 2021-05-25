Najib still recuperating from last week’s eye surgery, 1MDB trial postponed today too

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya May 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial over more than RM2 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds has been postponed again today, as he has been advised to rest following his eye surgery last week.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed the High Court of his client’s condition as of this morning.

“The swelling has reduced, the puffing and redness is still as intense. He has consulted the doctor and the doctor told him to at least take a rest in accordance with the leave. He’s to see the doctor, even though tomorrow is a holiday, he’s got to see the doctor.

“But I think by Thursday, there is an excellent chance that he can continue,” Shafee said.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah then said: “I suppose we have to vacate today’s hearing and resume on Thursday.”

Najib’s 1MDB trial was scheduled to be heard yesterday, today and on Thursday this week, as Wednesday is a public holiday.

