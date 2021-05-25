Minister announces new, larger locations for Covid-19 jabs, after bedlam at Stadium Titiwangsa and Bandar Sri Menjalara PPVs

People queuing up to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Stadium Titiwangsa Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today announced that four Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) would be closed, including Stadium Titiwangsa and the Bandar Sri Menjalara Community Hall, and two bigger venues opened to facilitate vaccine recipients there.

The coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) announced the new arrangements, after mounting complaints from the public over the congestion and difficulties endured by senior citizens mostly, at the two aforementioned PPVs.

MORE TO COME