MCO 3.0 SOPs: Shah Alam police expanding monitoring over factory and construction sites, public transport

District police chief, ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said this was to ensure strict compliance with the latest SOP in the areas focused on as a certain percentage of workers could still come to work at the factories or offices. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, May 25 — Following tightening of the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 effective today, Shah Alam police are expanding monitoring over factory areas, construction sites and public transportation including trains and buses.

District police chief, ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said this was to ensure strict compliance with the latest SOP in the areas focused on as a certain percentage of workers could still come to work at the factories or offices.

“We are also focusing on public transportation as the passenger capacity allowed is only 50 per cent,” he told the media after a visit to the Bukit Jelutong toll plaza roadblock, today.

Baharudddin said 26 police officers and 147 of other ranks from Shah Alam, 19 Home Ministry officers and 30 from the Malaysian Armed Forces would be monitoring adherence to the MCO SOP at the locations decided upon in the Shah Alam district.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that 70 per cent per cent of the police force in Shah Alam district had completed taking their vaccine injections while another 20 per cent were still waiting for their second dose.

“The remaining 10 per cent have not been vaccinated but will get to do so soon,” he said. — Bernama