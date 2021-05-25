LRT train crash: FT minister says six passengers in critical condition, some intubated at HKL

Annuar said a total of 64 injured passengers were rushed to the Emergency Department of Kuala Lumpur Hospital, with six in critical condition. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said six passengers are currently in critical condition after being involved in a collision between two trains on the LRT Kelana Jaya line last night.

Annuar in a tweet this morning said of the six critically injured, three have been intubated.

He said a total of 64 injured passengers were rushed to the Emergency Department of Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

In giving a breakdown of the passengers' condition, Annuar said six are critically injured,15 semi-critical and the remaining 43 are non-critical.

He also thanked all emergency medical officers who worked hard to attend to the injured passengers till the wee hours of the morning.

Last night, Annuar demanded a thorough investigation be conducted to determine if controller negligence was behind the two-train crash.

He said the coach collision incident must be carefully investigated for its cause, and to determine if there was negligence — particularly at the control tower.

Seremban MP Anthony Loke Siew Fook has also urged the police to conduct a thorough investigation to determine if there are elements of negligence.

Loke, who was transport minister during the Pakatan Harapan administration, said those responsible should be prosecuted immediately under the Land Public Transport Act 2010 if human negligence was involved in the incident.

The 8.45pm incident yesterday occurred in a tunnel between the KLCC and Kampung Baru LRT stations, involving one train carrying passengers and another