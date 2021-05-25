LRT crash: Three victims in ICU due to bleeding in the brain, says HKL director

HKL director Datuk Dr Heric Corray said 67 passengers were brought to HKL for treatment and 61 of them had been discharged. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Three passengers involved in the collision of two Light Rail Transit (LRT) trains on the Kelana Jaya Line near the KLCC LRT Station last night are currently warded at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) Intensive Care Unit due to brain haemorrhage.

HKL director Datuk Dr Heric Corray said the victims had undergone surgery and are now in stable condition, meanwhile one victim needed to undergo cerebral resuscitation treatment.

“Three other passengers are being treated at HKL regular ward for fractures and injuries to the chest and liver,” he told reporters during a special press conference at HKL, here today.

Dr Heric said 67 passengers were brought to HKL for treatment and 61 of them had been discharged.

He said a total of 300 HKL staff had been involved in treating the accident victims since yesterday adding all the victims had also undergone the Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said all LRT staff on duty during the collision last night were told not to be involved in conducting operations.

“A special panel of investigators chaired by the secretary-general of the Ministry of Transport will investigate this case from various angles and they must submit the investigation report to me within 14 days,” he said.

The two trains on the Kelana Jaya LRT line were reported to have collided last night, resulting in 213 passengers in one of the trains being injured, 47 of them seriously. — Bernama