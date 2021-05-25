A total of 20.1m Malaysians surveyed in Census 2020, says Chief Statistician

Enumerators of the Department of Statistics taking data from the family of Faizah Che Ali, during the census operation in Kampung Baru Seberang Takir, Kuala Terengganu, April 28, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 25 — A total of 20.1 million out of 32.7 million Malaysians or 61.5 percent, have been enumerated under the Malaysia Population and Housing Census (Census 2020) exercise as of today, said chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said 50.8 percent or 10.2 million of the people enumerated were men while 49.2 percent or 9.9 million were women.

“A total of 7.1 million or 78.9 percent out of 9.0 million homes have been covered and 5.4 million or 66.0 percent of the 8.2 million households have answered the Census questions,” he said during a live stream of @mycensus2020 session on the Statistics Department’s Facebook page today.

According to the ethnic group analysis, he said the Bumiputera group comprised 71.1 percent followed by Chinese (21.9 percent), Indians (6.2 percent) and others (0.7 percent).

In terms of the age group, he said it was found that of the 20.1 million Malaysians, 6.3 percent are aged 65 and above, 69.7 percent are working age (15 to 64 years) and 23.9 percent are those between 0 to 14 years.

“Penang recorded the highest percentage of working age group at 74.2 percent, while the Federal Territory of Putrajaya recorded the highest percentage of young age group (0 to 14 years) at 36.5 percent,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said to date Federal Territory of Putrajaya recorded the highest response rate at 101.4 percent, Perlis (89.8 per cent) and Johor (84.3 per cent) while states with low response rate were Sabah (38.8 percent), Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (45.2 percent), Sarawak (46.2 percent) and Pahang (47.9 per cent).

Melaka recorded (78.3 percent), Kelantan (77.1 percent), Terengganu (72.5 percent), Perak (72.3 percent), Negeri Sembilan (68.2 percent), Penang 63.7 percent), Selangor (62.4 per cent), Federal Territory of Labuan ( 54.3 percent) and Kedah (53.5 percent).

Following the postponement of the face-to-face interview, Mohd Uzir urged the public who have not yet completed the census to cooperate by filling in the information through e-Census or the Computer Assisted Telephone Interview (CATI).

So far of those who have completed the census, 59.9 percent used the Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) method, followed by e-Census (35.4 percent), Paper and Pen Interview (PAPI) (4.3 percent) and CATI as well as Drop Off and Pick Up (DOPU) one percent respectively.

“The best way for Malaysians to help make the 2020 Census a success, taking into account the current Covid-19 situation, is to answer the census online using e-Census.

For queries on filling in the e-Census, contact MyCensus 2020 Hotline at 1-800-88-7720 or email [email protected] or WhatsApp 013-772 2020 or visit the [email protected] — Bernama