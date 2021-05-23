Minister: Two-hour shopping limit among new SOPS under MCO 3.0

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaking to reporters in Putrajaya, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today said that customers are only allowed two hours max in retail outlets, including shopping malls.

Nanta today released the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the retail and distribution sector in which he said the number of customers at any outlet would be limited to one person per four square metres.

He said the ministry welcomes the National Security Council’s (MKN) decision to tighten regulations in the current movement control order 3.0 (MCO 3.0), while still allowing the economic sector to operate.

“This step had to be taken by the government to get a hand on the Covid-19 situation in the country, which has become quite worrisome as the spread among the community is on a high.

“Thus, the government has taken the best step forward in finding the balance between fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuring economic longevity, especially the domestic economy,” he said.

He said operations hours at all retail outlets are between 8am and 8pm, except for pharmacies and other essential services — excluding spas and wellness centres — which will remain from 8am to 10pm.

He added that any retail outlet identified as a high-risk area via the Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system will be told to close for three days.

He said that 2,262 enforcement officers from the ministry will be deployed to ensure SOPs are enforced at all retail outlets and shopping malls nationwide.

“The Ministry also hopes that these SOPs will be taken in and co-operated with by all industry players to ensure the government’s intention to reduce the movement of the public — except for important purposes only,” he said.