Malaysia records new high Covid-19 cases at 6,976 today, over 2000 in Selangor alone

A health worker conducts a Covid-19 swab test at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang May 19, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Health Ministry today recorded a new high mark of Covid-19 cases with 6,976 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 512,091.

Selangor still remains ahead of the other states, with 2,235 cases today, followed by Sarawak with 663 cases, and Johor with 549 cases.

The states with the least number of Covid-19 infections today include Perlis with eight cases, Putrajaya Federal Territory with 30 cases, and Labuan Federal Territory with 37 cases.

