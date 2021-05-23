Dr Sim: Sarawak to receive over 1m doses of Covid-19 vaccine monthly from June-August

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee advisor Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the shipment of vaccines was scheduled by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) for the months of June, July and August. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, May 23 — Sarawak will receive over one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine each month starting June in a bid to hit the state’s target of getting 70 per cent of its population vaccinated by the end of August.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee advisor Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the shipment of vaccines was scheduled by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) for the months of June, July and August.

He said the vaccines supplied under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) are Pfizer and Sinovac and did not include AstraZeneca.

Dr Sim, who is also Local Government and Housing Minister, said he had helped to arrange a meeting over Zoom (online meeting platform) with the State Health Department and all the private hospitals in Sarawak to prepare the substantial increase in Covid-19 vaccines supply.

“It was a very fruitful meeting. We discussed storage capacity of vaccines and vaccinations in private hospitals which will start on May 25,” he in a Facebook post earlier this evening.

He said the meeting showed the true Sarawak spirit of solidarity and united in the war against Covid-19.

He added that the state will help to facilitate with Protect Health Corp KL on issues faced by the private hospitals here.

Similarly, he said that as of May 20, only 1,147,403 eligible Sarawakians have registered for vaccination via the MySejahtera app while another one million have not registered.

“As of May 19, 133,421 Sarawakian had gotten the first vaccination dose. Vaccines don’t wait for people. Let’s fight Covid-19 together by registering for vaccination, and protect ourselves and everyone.” — Borneo Post Online