Number of flood evacuees rises in Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 ― The situation in flood-hit areas in Sarawak and Sabah worsened this morning, forcing 5,148 victims from the two states to be evacuated.

In Sabah, the number of evacuees rose to 4,722 people compared to 2,834 victims yesterday evening.

According to a statement from the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN), Tenom remained the worst affected district with 4,147 evacuees, sheltering at 35 relief centres.

The number of flood victims evacuated to three relief centres in Beaufort rose to 575 this morning compared to 471 yesterday evening.

In Tenom, 484 people were evacuated to Dewan Sri Ontoros, Rumah Kebudayaan Belumbung Seberang (339) and Rumah Kebudayaan Angalor (288), while 238 flood victims in Beaufort were placed at Dewan DSP Mohd Dun Banir.

In Sarawak, the number of flood victims in Limbang and Lawas districts increased to 426 people from 98 families this morning compared to 373 people from 89 families yesterday evening.

According to the Sarawak JPBN Secretariat, two more relief centres were opened yesterday, namely at Dewan Masyarakat Ukong and Dewan Masyarakat Buloh Baloi, bringing the total number of evacuation points in the state to seven. ― Bernama