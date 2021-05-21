Vaccination centre for the visually impaired in Brickfields to open next month

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee said in a voice tweet today that Klang Valley residents interested in receiving the vaccine must register by 3.30pm on May 31. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB) complex in Jalan Tebing, Brickfields will start operating as a vaccination centre (PPV) in June for people classified as visually disabled.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAVMY) said in a voice tweet today that Klang Valley residents interested in receiving the vaccine must register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdA8AY6a-tZIBA95RATarxtgeoAT_KewU6NHBIAVXF_h_ZlVw/viewform by 3.30pm on May 31.

“Each person with disability (PwD) is allowed to come with a support person or relative who may also sign up for the vaccine,” the tweet said.

In sharing the tweet, the Coordinating Minister for National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, added that the effort will be replicated across the country. — Bernama