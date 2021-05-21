Sarawak Energy shuts down power stations in flood-hit Mulu and four other areas

Power supply in several places in the northern region of Sarawak were disrupted following floods. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 21 — Power supply in several places in the northern region of Sarawak were disrupted following floods which hit the areas since Wednesday as State utility company, Sarawak Energy Berhad was forced to shut down power stations in the affected areas for safety reasons.

Sarawak Energy’s vice president for distribution Yusri Safri in a statement today said the power station in Mulu was submerged in floods which prompted it to be switched off, while other affected areas were Long Lama, Bario, Long Seridan and part of Limbang and Lawas.

He said roads to several remote settlements in the region were also submerged in flood waters with a bridge near Long Seridan collapsing and swept away by strong currents, while the link road between Bario and Long Banga was cut off due to a landslide.

“We are closely monitoring the flood situation in several rural areas in the northern region due to heavy and continuous rainfall. Power supply to these areas will be restored once the situation improves and safe to do so,” he said.

He advised the public to take safety precautions to avoid any untoward incidents during the flood situation.

“Turn off the home supply at the main switchboard at the earliest sign of rising waters as well as move electrical equipment to an elevated position or area above the anticipated flood level and avoid using electrical appliances during the floods,” he added. — Bernama