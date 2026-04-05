KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Malaysia must adopt a prudent diplomatic approach in navigating global economic uncertainties arising from geopolitical conflicts that are disrupting supply chains and affecting commodity prices, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said while the country remains firm in its stance on international issues, its trade and economic relations with major global powers must be managed strategically.

Anwar said the art of diplomacy enables Malaysia to maintain good relations with various countries, including those in West Asia and the United States (US), without compromising national interests.

“While we are firm in addressing injustices, including those involving the United States, we must remain wise and avoid becoming overly adversarial so that we can continue to maintain trade cooperation.

“This is the art of diplomacy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays a key role in guiding us. While we firmly support Iran, we continue to engage in trade with the US.

“Some countries push for confrontation and ask whether we are ‘with them or against them’. That approach does not work, we must act with wisdom,” he said.

Anwar said this at the launch of Kolej Vokasional Pengerang at SMK Tanjung Pengelih here today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin.

Citing the global energy crisis, including disruptions to oil supply, the prime minister said strong diplomatic ties have enabled Malaysia to manage such challenges strategically.

He said discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had enabled Malaysia to secure clearance for seven Malaysian vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz to resume their journey.

“We contacted leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkiye and the United States on current issues, but we were still able to engage Iran at length and seek the President’s cooperation to release our seven vessels, and he agreed immediately. This is not easy,” he said.

“I informed the Iranian President that our vessels were still stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and that this was critical for our people’s needs and national oil supply. Immediately after the call, he instructed that Malaysian vessels be given passage.

“This shows that good diplomatic relations are essential,” he said.

Anwar said conflicts in West Asia have had a significant impact on the global economy, including rising oil prices, higher logistics costs and supply chain disruptions.

While Malaysia is not immune to these pressures, he said the country remains more stable than some other countries that have had to take drastic measures.

He said the Madani government remains committed to addressing these challenges through strategic measures, including proposals from the National Economic Action Council.

“Oil prices have surged, along with fertiliser, chemicals and other products, while shipping, logistics and insurance costs have also increased.

“We are grateful that our situation is not as severe as in many other countries. Some Asean nations have closed up to 400 petrol stations, while others are facing fuel prices exceeding RM10,” he said. — Bernama