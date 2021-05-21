N. Sembilan DOE probes Senawang chemical spill

The Negri Sembilan DOE is conducting an investigation following a chemical spill from a plastics factory in Senawang that caused odor pollution to the surrounding residents, May 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEREMBAN, May 21 — The Negri Sembilan Department of Environment (DOE) is conducting an investigation following a chemical spill from a plastic factory in Senawang, here, today, that caused odour pollution to residents in the surrounding area.

Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee chairman S Veerapan said samples of the chemical had been taken and a report on the incident would be submitted after further investigation is conducted by the state DOE soon.

Preliminary reports found that there was damage to the 25,000-litre storage tank valve containing the chemical methyl methacrylate in the factory and the incident occurred during the filling of a 1000-litre intermediate bulk container (IBC).

“The spillage material is estimated at 500 millilitres flowing into the factory drain and then flowing into the public drain for three kilometres. The spillage in the drain is white and foamy and has a pH concentration of 4,” he told reporters at the scene, here, today.

Meanwhile, Seremban fire station chief Mohammad Idris said they received information from the public about the unpleasant odour in the area at about 12.55pm today.

He said the initial investigation found that there was a leak during the transfer of the acid from the large IBC tank and there was damage to the pump which resulted in it overflowing and entering the drain. — Bernama