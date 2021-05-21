KL cops to call in Syed Saddiq tomorrow over video remarks on Ganapathy’s lock-up death

The former youth and sports minister will be present at Dang Wangi at 10am tomorrow, his media team said this evening. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has been summoned for questioning at the Dang Wangi Police District Headquarters tomorrow amid an ongoing investigation into the custodial death of A Ganapathy.

The former youth and sports minister will be present at Dang Wangi at 10am tomorrow, his media team said this evening.

Syed Saddiq who co-founded a new political outfit called Malay United Democratic Alliance (Muda) that is still unregistered tweeted earlier today that he is being investigated by police for a 45-second video he made on April 28 where he demanded justice for the late Ganapathy, a milk trader who died while being treated at hospital after being arrested in February.

Syed Saddiq also questioned the need for police to launch a probe against him, but said that he will give his full cooperation.

“Yesterday, I was informed by the police that I am under investigation for the video that I posted demanding justice for the late Ganapathy...” he posted on Twitter.

In that video, Syed Saddiq said that police brutality was a serious issue and that if such a fate could befall the victims, “it could happen to us”.

He also called for the long-proposed Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) to be set up.

Ganapathy’s death has resulted in online criticism against the police using hashtags like #JusticeForGanapathy and #BrutalityinMalaysia.

Malaysians of all races and backgrounds are pushing the government to take steps to put a stop to police brutality and to set up the IPCMC.