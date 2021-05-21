Covid-19: 33 positive cases detected at KL wholesale market, says Kepong health officer

A general view of the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market in Selayang during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) May 14, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A total of 33 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market so far, Kepong district health officer Dr Sukhwinder Singh said today.

The cases involved workers in the fish section, which then spread to a small number of operators as well as workers in other parts of the premises.

“There are several Covid-19 clusters at the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market where about 16 fish wholesalers, fish sellers (2), vegetable sellers (2) have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Due to the high number of clusters involved, data on all employees and wholesalers who were found to be negative for Covid-19 are being collected for them to be involved in the government’s vaccination programme,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a standard operating procedure monitoring operation with Sentul district police here today, Dr Sukhwinder said to date, 337 names have been identified for that (vaccination) purpose.

“We need more statistics, for example, from vegetable and fruit wholesalers as well as other small traders involved in sale and purchase activities at this premises.”

“The complete list will be compiled before the vaccination exercise commences next week,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the police were constantly monitoring SOP compliance at the market.

“Monitoring is done every day and so far SOP compliance here has been satisfactory, but workers here have been reminded constantly to keep adhering to them, such as by wearing their face masks and to check in on MySejahtera,” he said. — Bernama