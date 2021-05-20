Police call up Labuan man for claiming he was given false Covid-positive result

Health personnel conducting swab sample tests at the Membedai Health Clinic in Labuan, May 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — A 22 year-old man from Labuan has been called up by the police for “creating public unease” after claiming on Facebook he was falsely tested positive for Covid-19 at a government health clinic.

Labuan OCPD Supt Ahmad Jawilah said the police received a report from a complainant on May 18 that the man claimed that he had been given a pink wristband at the Membidai Health Clinic and asked to self-quarantine after being tested positive, only to then find out that he was negative when he got tested again at a private clinic later the same day.

“The complainant feels that the statement could worsen the reputation of the Labuan Health Department and could incite the public not to do their Covid-19 health screening at the Membidai Health Clinic, Labuan.

“The complainant had done their internal inquiry and found no record the suspect had been quarantined,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to the police, the report was over a Facebook post on the suspect’s account, where he claimed that “the world is full of slander”, and said it is a “fake world”

Ahmad said the man was called in to have his statement recorded on May 18 and had his handphone confiscated.

He said the man could face charges under the Communications and Multimedia Commission Act or under the Penal Code for causing unease among the public.

“The Labuan police chief advises all social media users to be more ethical and cautious on uploading and sharing any statements,” he said.