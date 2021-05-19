Khairy: Covid-19 national immunisation programme will reach people faster than any state govt initiatives

Members of the public register their personal details before receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur May 16, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) will be concluded by the end of this year, the programme’s coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin reassured the public today.

During a virtual press conference this evening, Khairy said that the rates of people getting vaccinated under the national programme will increase June onwards and that it will be faster than any state government initiatives

“I am confident that we have enough vaccine supply and we will be able to conclude the NCIP by the end or before the end of this year,” he said.

Khairy was responding to questions surrounding an announcement by the Selangor state government yesterday that the state is offering some 2.5 million doses of vaccines for sale to employers.

Khairy said that he was unsure when Selangor would get the vaccines as the federal government’s programme would be prioritised by vaccine suppliers — whether it be Sinovac or from other makers.

“For those that are interested (in the state government’s vaccination programme), they must know that the vaccines for the state programme will only arrive after the vaccines for the federal government’s NCIP arrive.

“The only assurance I can give the public, as well as employers, is that we (the NCIP) will get to you probably quicker than the Selangor programme will.

“But if you still want to pay money and get it (the vaccine) later, that’s your decision,” he said.

Khairy however said he understands the public’s desperation in trying to get vaccinated among rising cases of Covid-19 and welcomed any state’s efforts to help the nation get inoculated.

Yesterday, Selangor had announced its plans to acquire the 2.5 million doses of vaccines but is yet to reveal the price at which it is to be sold or the brand of the vaccine.