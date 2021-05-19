Cops increase EMCO monitoring teams in Kota Setar

Kota Setar deputy police chief Supt Mohd Redzuan Salleh said there were now 41 teams, from nine previously, to monitor all movements and activities in the area. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, May 19 ― The police have increased the number of monitoring teams in Kota Setar to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) by its residents following implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in the district from today until June 1.

Kota Setar deputy police chief Supt Mohd Redzuan Salleh said there were now 41 teams, from nine previously, to monitor all movements and activities in the area.

“A total of 272 officers and personnel, including from the People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) are stationed at roadblocks in Kota Setar to ensure compliance with the SOP by residents in the EMCO area,” he told reporters after inspecting a roadblock at the Alor Setar Utara toll plaza late yesterday.

He said roadblocks would also be set up at the Alor Setar Utara toll plaza on both directions.

Five check-points have also been set up at the district borders, namely at Jalan Kepala Batas-Alor Setar, Persimpangan Teluk Jamat-Pokok Sena, Jalan Kuala Sala, hadapan Balai Polis Alor Janggus abd in front of the Kota Sarang Semut police station, he added.

“We have identified eight rat trails that connect Kota Setar to other districts and these routes will be closed stages,” he said.

On Monday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri announced that a total of 28 mukim in the Kota Setar district will be placed under the EMCO from May 19 to June 1 due to the increase in Covid-19 cases. ― Bernama