Cops arrest teenager in Kuching over Facebook video post said to have caused disharmony

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, in a statement yesterday, said the male suspect, aged 18, were apprehended at a house in Taman Sukma here. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, May 19 ― Police have arrested a teenager to facilitate the investigation into a video recording said to have caused disharmony.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail, in a statement yesterday, said the male suspect, aged 18, were apprehended at a house in Taman Sukma here.

A mob upset over the content of the video descended on the house on Monday night.

The commotion was uploaded on Facebook and had gone viral since.

“The teenager has been brought to Gita police station, and investigations under Section 298A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications Act are underway.

“The boy will undergo a four-day remand, running until May 22,” added Aidi.

The state top cop also strongly advised the public against taking law into their own hands over the issue.

“The public should leave the matter to the police ― we would take legal action.

“We take this matter seriously; the people should act with common sense, instead of acting according to emotions,” he added.

In addition, Aidi said police would also be conducting investigation under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2021, as the video footage showed around 15 people gathering in front of the house in Taman Sukma which a breach against the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the present conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“Some of those involved were not wearing face masks, and there was also no physical distancing.

“Therefore, the individuals involved in the gathering in front of the house (at Taman Sukma) are requested to come to the nearest police station to assist in the investigation over the incident,” said Aidi. ― Borneo Post