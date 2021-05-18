PDRM announce transfer of 12 senior officers

Skandaguru said 12 senior police officers were involved in a transfer exercise effective June 21. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Kedah Special Branch (Intelligence and Operations) deputy chief ACP Abd Ghafar Ibrahim is among 12 senior police officers involved in a transfer exercise, effective June 21.

Inspector-General of Police corporate communications secretariat Supt Skandaguru Anandan, in a statement today said Abd Ghafar will be appointed Pahang Special Branch (Management and Coordination) deputy chief and he will be replaced by Kedah Special Branch (Management and Coordination) deputy chief ACP Zaimy Mohamad Nawi.

According to him, Bukit Aman E1C1 Special Branch Staff Officer ACP Azizon Othman will take over Zaimy’s position.

“Also involved in the transfer exercise are Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe who will be appointed Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department, Standard Compliance Division assistant director (Investigation/Legal/Case Study), and his post will be filled in by Bukit Aman Management Department (Services/Designations) assistant director Mohd Shukhairy Abd Sabhe,” he said. — Bernama



