MERSING, April 12 — Police have arrested a local man for allegedly punching a woman, resulting in serious injuries in an incident outside a supermarket here last Friday.

Mersing deputy district police chief DSP Mohd Nizam Yusoff said acting on a police report lodged by the victim, the 47-year-old man was arrested in the town at about 12.15 am on Saturday.

“Investigations revealed that there was a misunderstanding, as the victim was believed to have attempted to avoid the suspect who was crossing the road while driving,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Nizam said the 48-year-old victim sustained bruises on his forehead and a broken nose following the incident.

He said the suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and has been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for four days from yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing grievous hurt without a weapon and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Earlier, a 42-second video showing a man suddenly punching a woman in front of a supermarket went viral on Facebook. — Bernama