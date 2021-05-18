DAP looking to postpone National Congress due to MCO 3.0

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke speaks during a talk with The National Professors Council at Country Heights, Kajang April 13, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — DAP seeks to postpone its National Congress, scheduled for June 20, and the remaining State Ordinary Conventions to another date following the current Covid-19 situation.

Its national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this was also in view of the ongoing movement control order (MCO) until June 7, which restricts any form of meetings and gatherings.

He said an official letter was submitted to the Home Ministry and the Registrar of Societies (RoS) director-general yesterday and hoped that the request would be allowed until the MCO is relaxed and interstate travel is permitted.

“The DAP National Congress is scheduled to be held on June 20 and notifications had been sent to all DAP branches nationwide. There is also a possibility that the MCO will be extended, making it difficult for the Congress to be held on the set date,” he said in a statement here today.

So far, 10 DAP State Committees have managed to hold their conventions between mid-March and early May while State Ordinary Conventions for Sarawak, Sabah, the Federal Territory of Labuan, Perlis and Selangor have yet to be held.

Loke said further information on the dates would be announced once the national DAP Headquarters receives a reply from the RoS. — Bernama



