Covid: EMCO at two longhouses in Sarawak

KUCHING, May 17 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced at two more longhouses in Sarawak.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today said the EMCO at Luyoh longhouse (Pakan) began yesterday and will last till June 1, while the EMCO for Sat longhouse (Pakan) begins today till June 2.

In addition the EMCO has been extended from May 18 to 19 for Setia longhouse (Sarikei) Dinggai longhouse (Pakan) from May 20 to 26, and Rapit longhouse (Sarikei) from May 19 to 21.

Meanwhile the EMCO at Asin longhouse/Bidu longhouse (Pakan), Empeni anak Budom longhouse (Meradong), Nawing longhouse (Meradong) and Jembu anak Ensor longhouse (Betong) have ended.

The statement also said that Sarawak recorded 433 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 38,816 cases with one new death reported, bringing the total of deaths to 225.

In the same statement, the Sarawak state health department announced three new clusters, one each in Kuching, Lundu and Bau.

“Jalan Sultan Tengah cluster in Kuching is a workplace cluster involving resort workers,” the statement read.

Stunggang Melayu cluster is a community cluster detected in Kampung Stunggang Melayu and Jalan Jambusa cluster involved a family gathering to celebrate Mother’s Day at a residence. — Bernama