Covid-19 task force apologises after messy traffic at Titiwangsa vaccination centre sparks public uproar

People queue outside the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur as they wait to receive the AstraZeneca Covid jab May 16, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) has publicly apologised for the chaotic traffic that caused long waits for those scheduled to get their Covid-19 vaccines at the Titiwangsa Stadium here earlier today.

It pledged to fix the problem immediately by improving logistics among other things, as it acknowledged public complaints about the matter on social media.

CITF cited the narrow entrance road leading to the building had caused heavy congestion, a problem made worse by the heavy rain. It also conceded that the number of camps and chairs available may have been inadequate for the 1,600 people scheduled for today’s shots.

“CITF takes cognisance of the complaints about traffic congestion at the Titiwangsa Stadium Vaccination Centre (PPV) in the capital city this morning,” it said in a statement.

“The congestion happened because the passenger vehicle road leading into the area is narrow, apart from the fact that we had inadequate numbers of tents and chairs for those waiting,” it added.

CITF said it would add four more waiting tent units and also 500 additional chairs to rectify the situation.

“CITF would like to apologise to those who were affected by the congestion at the Titiwangsa Stadium PPV (vaccination centre) and will always improve our service from time to time,” it added.