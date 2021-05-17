Covid-19: Registration for phases two, three vaccination in Melaka still low, says exco

The section for Covid-19 vaccination registration via the MySejahtera mobile application is displayed on a mobile phone in Kuala Lumpur February 23, 2021. —Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, May 17 — The number of registrations for vaccination through the MySejahtera application, for phases two and three of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in Melaka, is still low at only 46 per cent, or 322,808 individuals out of the 701,000 state population, as of yesterday.

State Health and Anti-Drug Committee chairman, Datuk Rahmad Mariman, said apart from that, the number of registration involving those categorised under phase two, including chronic patients, the elderly and persons with disabilities, was also still low, at only 109,145 people (43.7 per cent) out of the target of 250,000 individuals who had registered since April 19.

He said that the state government had organised various programmes to encourage and assist in registration for vaccination among the community, among others, through the state Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun); the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) and the Information Department’s Info on Wheels and vaccination registration programmes held at the Ramadan bazaars.

“As for the Orang Asli and other rural communities, the state government, in collaboration with various agencies, including the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa), organised vaccination-related programmes so that they will not be sidelined in this immunisation exercise,” he said in a statement today.

He also added that the state Health Department, in collaboration with the state Social Welfare Department (JKM), will carry out vaccination for the elderly in care centres and institutions via the outreach approach, starting May 24.

He said the phase two vaccination exercise will also witness the involvement of nine private clinics, starting tomorrow, when three clinics — Klinik Bukit Katil 24 Jam in Taman Merak; Poliklinik Bukit Katil Saujana and Poliklinik Hidayah Krubong — will be involved.

Six more clinics — Poliklinik Hidayah Batu Berendam; Poliklinik Wahidah Ayer Keroh; Poliklinik Fasya Bukit Beruang; Qualitas Health Klinik Mano; Mega Klinik Zahran Taman Lagenda and Klinik Kok & Surgeri in Alor Gajah — will carry out vaccinations from May 25.

He added that phase two of the immunisation exercise also involved private hospitals, a collaboration between Melaka Hospital and private hospitals, through the Medical Division Outreach Programme, and it had already started on May 10.

“A total of 684 recipients were inoculated at the four private hospitals, namely, Pantai Hospital (120 people), Putra Hospital (126 people), Mahkota Hospital (294 people) and Oriental Hospital (144 people) on May 10,” he said. — Bernama