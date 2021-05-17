Covid-19: 511 close contacts from Layang-Layangan cluster tested, says Labuan Health director

Health personnel conducting swab sample tests at the Membedai Health Clinic in Labuan, May 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, May 17 — A total of 511 close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases from the Layang-Layangan Cluster have been tested, says Labuan Health director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said of the total, 45 individuals including school children, a temple caretaker, members of the local community, as well friends and relatives had tested positive.

“Infections (from the cluster) were also detected in the Peninsula with two cases detected in Kuala Lumpur, two in Selangor and one case in Kedah,” he said to Bernama today.

He said the spike in cases from this cluster had turned Labuan into a Covid-19 red zone after having recorded over 40 cases in the past 14 days.

Dr Ismuni said certain groups of people still chose to ignore the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) and had family gatherings on the beach as well as food courts.

The Layang-Layangan cluster which was detected on May 5, originated from seven Indian nationals and five Malaysians who arrived at the island from the Peninsula via the Labuan Airport earlier this month.

He said the withholding of information by some Covid-19 positive patients or close contacts had led to the spike in cases.

“We have to redouble our efforts to trace the close contacts of positive patients to the fifth generation, to the extent of having to liaise with private clinics to contain the spread.

“As the Layang-Layangan cluster has spread to schools, a temple and the local community, it is important for the people to continue to adhere to the SOPs. (Please) avoid large crowds and crowded places during a viral pandemic,” he said.

Labuan has so far recorded a total of 2,517 cases and 14 deaths, with the Layang-Layangan Cluster being the only active one. — Bernama