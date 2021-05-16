Two areas in Kedah, one in Pahang placed under EMCO, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to members of the media after officiating a groundbreaking ceremony in Jalan Bernama, Kuala Lumpur, April 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Bandar Darulaman and Lubuk Kawah in Kedah and Ulu Lepar in Pahang will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from May 18-31 following a rise in Covid-19 cases there.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a statement today, said the EMCO in Bandar Darulaman and Lubuk Kawah involves nine localities in total.

They are Taman Mahsuri 2A, Taman Mahsuri 2B, Taman Mahsuri 2C, Pusat Perniagaan Bandar Barat, Kampung Paya Kerchut, Taman Tunku Anum, Kampung Lubuk Kawah, Taman Desa Tanjung and Taman Desa Darul Aman Mukim Naga.

Ismail Sabri said the Health Ministry (MOH) had conducted 207 Covid-19 screenings in all those localities, with 94 individuals testing positive for the virus, while eight positive cases were recorded in Ulu Lepar, Pahang.

“The MOH also reported a surge in cases and a high infectivity rate in the localities,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also announced the end of the EMCO at Windmills Condominium, Genting View Resorts and Apartment Mawar in Genting Highlands, Pahang today.

The EMCO in those areas was terminated earlier than scheduled on May 23 after the MOH confirmed a drop in cases and that the clusters were under control with all positive cases having received treatment.

“The MOH had conducted 237 screening tests in the localities and seven of them tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said 639 individuals were detained for breaching standard operating procedures yesterday, 586 of whom were compounded while 53 others were placed under remand. — Bernama