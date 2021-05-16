Johor PKR deputy chief denies violating Hari Raya MCO SOP, welcomes police probe

Johor PKR deputy chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse. — Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, May 16 — A Johor PKR leader is under investigation for allegedly violating the movement control order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP) during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse is being probed for allegedly eating and celebrating with a group at a house in Taman Desa Jaya, Ulu Tiram on the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Police have confirmed that they have received a report based on a complaint lodged with the Seri Alam district police at 3pm yesterday.

Puah admitted that he was in the house at the time of the incident bur it was to send contributions and aid to a PKR representative.

“Referring to the police report against me for violating the Hari Raya SOP, I would like to emphasise that I do not deny that I was in a house in Taman Desa Jaya at the time of the incident.

“However, my main purpose of going to the house was to send donations to a PKR Women’s wing representatives for distribution to single mothers and asnaf (poor and needy Muslims) and not to celebrate Hari Raya as alleged,” said Puah in a short statement issued today.

His response came shortly after the police confirmed that they are investigating the incident based on a Facebook posting.

Puah, who is also the Bukit Batu assemblyman, said he will fully cooperate with the police in their investigation.

He said that he will accept the punishment and pay the appropriate fine if the investigation finds that he had violated the SOP.

Earlier, Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said police received the complaint by a 38-year-old man from Muar after he saw Puah violating the Hari Raya SOP in a Facebook post.

He said the picture clearly showed the elected representative from a political party eating and celebrating together at the house of the owner of the Facebook account.

“Police will track down the owner of the Facebook account to assist in the investigations.

“The investigations will be conducted under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (APPPB) (Amendment 2021),” said Mohd Sohaimi.