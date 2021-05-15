PM Muhyiddin: Malaysia to continue providing assistance to Palestine

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the Special Message on Issues on Palestine which was broadcast live today, May 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Malaysia will continue to make bilateral contributions towards Palestine in addition to making contributions to other international bodies to help its people who have been oppressed by the Israeli regime.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin reiterated Malaysia’s principled stance which has always consistently given strong support to Palestine and the struggles of its people whether in terms of politics, economy and moral.

He said through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) supervised by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Malaysia has contributed US$10,000 (RM41,250) to the Al-Aqsa Mosque last year, which had been channelled to the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

In addition to this, he said the Malaysian government had also provided assistance to the Palestinians to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, in the form of medical products, including one million face masks, 500 face shields and 500,000 rubber gloves. The products were sent via a special chartered plane to Amman, Jordan on May 10 last year.

He said this in a special message on Palestine which was broadcast live by Bernama TV and other local TV stations today. — Bernama