Health Ministry: Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases remain above 4,000, with most infections still in Selangor

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that Selangor continues to record the highest number of cases at 1,507. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Malaysia recorded 4,140 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24-hour period, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 466,330 since the pandemic hit the country early last year.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his official Twitter account also announced that Selangor continues to record the highest number of cases at 1,507, followed by Johor (433) and Kuala Lumpur (398).

MORE TO COME