Four fined for hiking at Labuan Chimney Trail during CMCO

LABUAN, May 15 — The police have detained and compounded four hikers at the Labuan Chimney Trail for breaching the conditional movement control order’s (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP), says Labuan Natural Disaster Management committee chairman Rithuan Ismail.

He said a team from the Covid-19 surveillance unit conducted checks at the popular hiking spot as part of the CMCO’s SOP compliance operation.

According to him, the individuals were compounded RM2, 000 each for breaching the SOP.

“As part of the ongoing CMCO, the hiking trail is off-limits to the public.

“All of them were compounded and have had their details recorded; under Section 269 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for negligence,” he told Bernama today.

He said another three individuals were slapped with an RM1, 000 each for violating the quarantine order. — Bernama