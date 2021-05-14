Former classmates and alumni of Seremban’s King George V School pay tribute to Malay Mail’s Wong Sai Wan

Datuk Wong Sai Wan speaks during the National Media Forum 2019 at Taylor’s University in Subang Jaya September 25, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The alumni of SMK King George V in Seremban have paid tribute to their former classmate and friend Datuk Wong Sai Wan, who died earlier today.

David Teng described Wong as a caring brother, a fighter facing adversities in life, fellow scout, Georgian, and a Balderdasher.

"A long time stalwart friend with a big heart and who used his editorial platform more and more in recent years to support the community," he told Malay Mail.

Datuk Captain Badrul said he is truly glad to have had Wong as his friend.

"We have many people in our lives; family, neighbours and friends but no one knows us quite as well or shares our deepest secrets like a life-long friend. Friends are a gift from God, who bring us joy and happiness and help us in times of need," he said.

Datuk Dr Rajendran said Wong was always there to help him when he needed it most.

"Always sharing ideas with your journalism platform. I am so sad to lose another classmate, you were a true Malaysian," he said.

Danny Choong YF called Wong his hengtai (brother-in-arms) as well as a brother.

"A hengtai who never failed to extend his hand when in need. Hengtai, rest in peace," he said.

Captain Ahmad Dzulkarnain recalled Wong as a man in a hurry but always made time for his old schoolmates.

"Champion golf organiser, but our Inaugural Father and Son event was the most memorable. Rest in peace my dear friend," he said.

Darmendran K. said Wong was a man of many hats, many friends, always there to lend a hand and fun to be with.

"His absence will be a vacuum that will be difficult to fill," he said.

Adli Hafidz Mohd Yusof said he has known Wong since 1974, who became his confidant and best mate after the untimely death of Adli Hafidz's younger brother.

"He certainly left this world a better place as a result of him being there. I will sorely miss you Wong," he said.

The editor-in-chief of Malay Mail was rushed to Subang Jaya Medical Centre for heart-related issues this morning, with his son Wong Chee Mun confirming that Wong had suffered heart failure.

Despite the best efforts of the doctors and nurses, they were unable to revive Wong, who passed away around 6am.

The 59-year-old attended SMK King George V, then known as King George V School, from 1974 to 1978.

The wake for Wong will be on May 15 and 16 as Xiao En Centre, 1 Jalan Kuari, Cheras, 56100, Kuala Lumpur. Visiting hours will be from 11am till 6pm.

The funeral will be on May 17 with the time to be confirmed soon.