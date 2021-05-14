Covid-19: New cluster involving longhouse detected in Sarawak

KUCHING, May 14 — Another Covid-19 cluster was detected in Sarawak today, namely the Sungai Rayah Cluster in Meradong district, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement, JPBN said the cluster was a community cluster involving a longhouse in Sungai Rayah, Bintangor and a total of 50 individuals have been screened so far.

“Screening results revealed that 13 people are positive with Covid-19 including the index case, while 37 others tested negative. All positive cases were referred to Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre) in Sarikei and Meradong for isolation,” the statement read.

To date, a total of 82 clusters are still active in Sarawak with 12 clusters recording 65 new cases, while 71 other clusters have not recorded any additional case.

Meanwhile, the Enhanced Movement Control Order in Rh. Payau, Emperan Datuk, Sungai Pinang in Pakan has been extended until May 27 as the Covid-19 transmission in the area has not been fully contained.

Sarawak recorded 533 new Covid-19 cases today, of which 324 cases or 60.78 per cent were detected in Miri, Kapit, Sibu, Bintulu and Kuching districts, bringing the total number of cases to 37,654.

Another fatality was also reported today, taking the death toll in the state to 215. — Bernama