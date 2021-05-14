Agong says Malay Mail’s Wong Sai Wan’s death a great loss to Malaysia’s journalism world

Wong, 59, was a 40-year veteran of the news industry, starting off as a reporter with The Star and taking on various roles before eventually being appointed as Malay Mail’s editor-in-chief.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The death of Malay Mail’s editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan this morning is a “great loss to Malaysia’s world of journalism”, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said today.

In offering his condolences to the veteran journalist’s family, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said he too was saddened over the news and hoped the family could stay strong in facing this challenge.

The Agong said he really appreciated the service rendered by the Negri Sembilan man to society.

The message of condolences was posted on the Istana Negara’s Facebook and Instagram account, along with a poster where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong both offered condolences to Wong’s family.

Wong, 59, was a 40-year veteran of the news industry, starting off as a reporter with The Star and taking on various roles before eventually being appointed as Malay Mail’s editor-in-chief.

A wake for Wong will be held from 11am to 6pm on May 15 and 16 at Xiao En Centre on 1 Jalan Kuari in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Due to current standard operating procedures (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO), only 50 people will be allowed at one time, with a waiting area if those present exceed the permitted number.

A funeral service is set for May 17, with the time yet to be confirmed.